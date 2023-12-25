Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Get Rollins alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rollins

Rollins Trading Up 0.4 %

ROL opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. Rollins has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,371 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $61,799,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.