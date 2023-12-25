Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of CRNX opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $331,284.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $204,343.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $331,284.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,343.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,665 shares of company stock worth $7,106,860 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

