Morgan Stanley Upgrades Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UE. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UE stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 10.19%. Analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 22,725 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading

