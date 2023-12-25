Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $150.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Extra Space Storage from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Extra Space Storage from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.20.

Shares of EXR opened at $156.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.10 and a 200 day moving average of $131.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.12%.

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

