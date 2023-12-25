JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair raised JFrog from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Get JFrog alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FROG

JFrog Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 0.76. JFrog has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $35.01.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $146,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 569,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,853,403.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $146,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 569,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,853,403.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 67,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,371,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,190,424 shares in the company, valued at $181,664,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,741 shares of company stock valued at $7,955,437. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after buying an additional 679,007 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 600,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after buying an additional 198,797 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in JFrog by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 528,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 148,507 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 177,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.