Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.63.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Shares of REG stock opened at $66.61 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 125.82%.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 24.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

