StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
TNXP opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.35. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $9.81.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.
