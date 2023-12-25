StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

TNXP opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.35. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $9.81.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 243,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 147,401 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 161,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

