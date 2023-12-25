vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $8.99 on Thursday. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

