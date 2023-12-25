Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) PT Raised to $6.00

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $360.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.63 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $10,282,975.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,387 shares of company stock worth $345,396. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 17.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 127,139 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 127.7% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 329,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

