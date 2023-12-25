Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

ZBRA has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $269.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.72. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $351.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.06.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bill Burns bought 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,442 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $115,392,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $108,922,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,569,000 after acquiring an additional 283,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

