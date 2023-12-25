Signing Day Sports, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 25th (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN)

Signing Day Sports’ (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 25th. Signing Day Sports had issued 1,200,000 shares in its IPO on November 14th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Signing Day Sports’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Signing Day Sports Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SGN opened at $0.81 on Monday. Signing Day Sports has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signing Day Sports

In other Signing Day Sports news, major shareholder John Joseph Dorsey bought 20,000 shares of Signing Day Sports stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Signing Day Sports

Signing Day Sports, Inc, a technology company, engages in developing and operating platforms to give student-athletes the opportunity to go to college and continue playing sports. The company offers Signing Day Sports, a sports recruitment platform that help athletes get discovered and recruited by coaches and recruiters across the country.

