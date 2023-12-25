StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $43.89 million, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

