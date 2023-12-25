StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $43.89 million, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.62.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.49 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
