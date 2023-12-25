PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a market cap of $135.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.35. PCTEL has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in PCTEL by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 322,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 99,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PCTEL by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PCTEL by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,793 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PCTEL by 347.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,377 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

