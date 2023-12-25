Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Argus cut shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $152.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.14, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Splunk has a 1-year low of $81.50 and a 1-year high of $152.77.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,292,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,173,472,000 after buying an additional 20,467,378 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Splunk by 145.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $83,922,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Splunk by 11,675.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 706,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 117.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,010,000 after purchasing an additional 687,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

