Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 25th (NASDAQ:BUJAU)

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1’s (NASDAQ:BUJAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 25th. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BUJAU opened at $10.52 on Monday. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49.

Get Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 2nd quarter worth $764,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 2nd quarter worth $3,048,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 2nd quarter worth $1,276,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the 2nd quarter worth $1,019,000.

About Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.