Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.58. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,985,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 158,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 226,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 86,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,041,000. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

