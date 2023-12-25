Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Down 5.6 %

TANH stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21. Tantech has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $7.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tantech in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tantech in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tantech in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

