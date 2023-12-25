Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

MARPS stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.87.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 79.84% and a return on equity of 110.19%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

