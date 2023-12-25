StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCON. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

