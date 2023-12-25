ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 112.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ClearOne
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
See Also
