ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 112.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ClearOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ClearOne by 365,044.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne in the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the second quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ClearOne by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.