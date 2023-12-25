Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE WH opened at $79.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average is $73.83. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

See Also

