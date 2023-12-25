TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.83.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNX

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $76,075,816.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,797,232.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,599,780.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $76,075,816.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,797,232.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock valued at $115,689,323. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 33.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.