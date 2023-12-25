PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PCG. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.68.

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. PG&E has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in PG&E by 14.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PG&E by 82.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,611,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after buying an additional 729,290 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PG&E by 27.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,432,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 309,316 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter worth about $34,560,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in PG&E by 12.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 810,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

