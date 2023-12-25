Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Invitae Stock Up 10.3 %

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Invitae has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $206.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Invitae had a negative net margin of 299.14% and a negative return on equity of 6,100.71%. The business had revenue of $121.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth $25,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invitae by 55.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

