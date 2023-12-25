Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE MXC opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

