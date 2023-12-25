Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Shares of ESBA opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty OP in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

