Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance
Shares of ESBA opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.
Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
