TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

TXMD stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.05) million during the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 133.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TherapeuticsMD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

