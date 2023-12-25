Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) Insider Sells £102,019.96 in Stock

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Barton sold 104,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.24), for a total value of £102,019.96 ($129,024.86).

Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Performance

VIC opened at GBX 96.60 ($1.22) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £315.18 million, a PE ratio of 2,415.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.81. Victorian Plumbing Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 64.48 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 100 ($1.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Victorian Plumbing Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Victorian Plumbing Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. Victorian Plumbing Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 132 ($1.67) price target on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of products to B2C and trade customers with approximately 130 brands, as well as designs and develops in-house products. Its bathroom product lines include tiles, flooring, and lighting.

