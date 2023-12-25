Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Julian Maurice- Williams Buys 101,112 Shares

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Julian Maurice- Williams acquired 101,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,111.20 ($12,787.66).

Chariot Price Performance

Shares of LON CHAR opened at GBX 9.90 ($0.13) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £105.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.00 and a beta of 0.63. Chariot Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 9.61 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 19.45 ($0.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Chariot alerts:

Chariot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.