Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Julian Maurice- Williams Buys 101,112 Shares

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Julian Maurice- Williams acquired 101,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,111.20 ($12,787.66).
Chariot Price Performance
Shares of LON CHAR opened at GBX 9.90 ($0.13) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £105.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -495.00 and a beta of 0.63. Chariot Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 9.61 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 19.45 ($0.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Chariot Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chariot
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.