Algorand Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $132.20 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00109724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00026075 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001271 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,004,835,931 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

