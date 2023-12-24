BitDAO Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.82 Billion (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $9.20 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 72.8% higher against the US dollar. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00002293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO (BIT) is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization aimed at boosting the decentralized economy. It is collectively owned and managed by its community of BIT token holders, who propose and vote on various matters. BIT tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to submit proposals and vote on issues. They also foster development and adoption of BIT-enabled products. The BitDAO Treasury, using Safe, manages the organization’s assets. The BIT token, modelled on Compound Finance’s COMP token, supports delegated voting and off-chain vote aggregation, with plans for on-chain governance in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.