Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches Market Cap of $294.02 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $294.02 million and approximately $12.23 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.
Ravencoin Coin Profile
Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 13,332,230,459 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ravencoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
