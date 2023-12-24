Hedera Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.99 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0891 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $2.99 billion and approximately $108.45 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00109724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00026075 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,612,614,663 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,612,614,663.432144 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.09195756 USD and is up 4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $82,553,070.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.