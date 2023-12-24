Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $9.77 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $9.77 or 0.00022646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and approximately $197.82 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00109773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00026063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 511,749,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,432,352 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

