Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.38 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion and $50.30 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00005007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00020456 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,123.79 or 0.99942625 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012101 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010596 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003647 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00108358 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,100,002,605 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,099,968,802.23481 with 3,455,466,394.1361365 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.20617558 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $46,611,937.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

