ZClassic 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $699,678.63 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00069935 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00037655 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00023547 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.