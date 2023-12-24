Hive Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.56 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000836 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $182.18 million and $3.56 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive Coin Profile

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 500,749,243 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

