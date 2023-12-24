Aion (AION) Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $1,737.81 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00133210 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00038260 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00026410 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005145 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002231 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.