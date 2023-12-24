Kaspa (KAS) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $2.33 billion and approximately $40.22 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,048,780,802 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,041,386,029.22982 with 22,041,386,176.062206 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.10955918 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $32,706,673.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

