Head to Head Comparison: nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) & Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSEW)

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of nVent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of nVent Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares nVent Electric and Eos Energy Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nVent Electric $3.14 billion 3.12 $399.80 million $2.80 21.08 Eos Energy Enterprises $12.43 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

nVent Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

This table compares nVent Electric and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nVent Electric 14.98% 17.44% 9.13% Eos Energy Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for nVent Electric and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nVent Electric 0 1 4 0 2.80 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

nVent Electric currently has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.34%. Given nVent Electric’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe nVent Electric is more favorable than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Summary

nVent Electric beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment offers fastening solutions to connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems, and civil structures; and engineered electrical and fastening products. The Thermal Management segment offers electric thermal solutions that connect and protect buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes, and people; and provides thermal management systems comprising heat tracing, floor heating, fire-rated and specialty wiring, sensing, and snow melting and de-icing solutions. It sells its products under the CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, and TRACER brands. The company markets its products through electrical distributors, data center contractors, original equipment manufacturers, and maintenance contractors. It serves the energy, industrial, infrastructure, and commercial and residential sectors. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.