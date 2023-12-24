G999 Price Reaches $0.0015 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $6,039.85 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00109827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00022640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00026244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005901 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

