Uniswap (UNI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $282.30 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.20 billion and $282.30 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $7.01 or 0.00016112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00165147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009124 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000436 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

