iExec RLC (RLC) Market Cap Reaches $122.13 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00003875 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $122.13 million and approximately $22.94 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.68514221 USD and is up 1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $26,431,850.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

