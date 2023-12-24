Metal (MTL) Achieves Market Cap of $111.41 Million

Metal (MTL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, Metal has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market cap of $111.41 million and approximately $14.48 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

