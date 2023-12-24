NULS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26.60 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $26.60 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 125,887,422 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

