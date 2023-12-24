Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 9.6% Higher This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $16,119.06 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00020343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,570.41 or 1.00065690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012006 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010499 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00151155 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $17,388.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

