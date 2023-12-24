sUSD Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002271 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $57.58 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 58,221,025 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

