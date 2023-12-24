aelf 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $823.97 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $513.06 million and approximately $823.97 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002190 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000916 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,039,494 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

