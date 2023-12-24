Ergo 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $447,190.19 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $124.85 million and $447,190.19 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00003969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,557.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00165531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.34 or 0.00531123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.88 or 0.00399201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00048599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00113311 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,225,525 coins and its circulating supply is 72,226,020 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.