WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $249.79 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0737 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $249.79 million and approximately $13.55 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,102,356,018 coins and its circulating supply is 3,389,483,661 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,102,035,273.7477984 with 3,389,388,832.5159264 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07243617 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $14,788,966.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

